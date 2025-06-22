‘It’s not water, it's emotion': Video shows locals welcome Cauvery river with flowers, prayers

A heartwarming video showed locals offering prayers as they welcomed the Cauvery water in Tamil Nadu after it was released from the Kallanai dam. The water was released for irrigation in the Cauvery delta region by Chief Minister MK Stalin last week. The locals run along the water, showering flowers onto it and folding their hands to welcome the river's water.(X/@navin_ankampali)

Multiple social media users on X shared the video, which shows a large group of locals placing offerings on the ground as Cauvery water slowly begins flowing into dried-up land. The locals run along the water, showering flowers onto it and folding their hands to welcome the river's water.

"As Kaveri arrives, everyone's heart lifts, like the joy that comes with the first monsoon. With simple offerings and big smiles, they welcome her like one of their own. That’s why I’m eager to monitor the flood — it’s not just water, it’s emotion, tradition, and togetherness flowing in," said Naveen Reddy, a techie who shares weather and flood updates on social media.

Take a look at the video:

To mark the release of water from the Kallanai dam, which sits on the border of Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts, the Chief Minister performed a symbolic gesture by showering flower petals and scattering paddy seeds onto the flowing water.

The release is expected to irrigate approximately 13 lakh acres of farmland.

The video won hearts as users praised the locals' devotion to the life source. In childhood days, this was an exciting thing, and discussions buzzed around the water arriving. Few people throng to the Cauvery river bed to welcome, and it's an emotional event," wrote one of them.

Another user wrote, "It's heartwarming to see rivers are still revered as sacred entities, often personified as goddesses and deeply intertwined with spiritual beliefs and practices."

"Mother Kaveri arrives, and the fearless villagers are ready to welcome the Mother. I saw a lady in tears of joy touching the first gush of Kaveri water near a temple at the riverbank," said a third user.