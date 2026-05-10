Jaipur founder names office spaces after Pink City landmarks, urges firms to value Indian heritage

A Jaipur based founder has drawn attention online after sharing how he chose to bring the heritage of the Pink City into his company’s workplace, instead of following the usual corporate practice of using generic or Western names for office spaces.

A Jaipur entrepreneur went viral after naming office spaces after Jaipur’s iconic landmarks.(X/@gauravkheterpal)

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Taking to X, Gaurav Kheterpal, founder of Vanshiv, said that during more than two decades of working in corporate offices across Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, he often saw seating bays, floors and meeting rooms being identified with functional labels such as “Building 2, Floor 3, Bay 5” or “B4L1 East”. He added that even the more creative offices usually borrowed from the West, with rooms named after cities such as “New York”, “London” and “Sydney”.

Kheterpal said he rarely came across Indian names in such workplaces. “When I founded my startup in Jaipur three years ago, I wanted to pay a tribute to the heritage of our beautiful Pink City,” he wrote.

‘Birthday celebration in Jaigarh, come fast!’

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the idea behind his office design, Kheterpal said every floor, meeting room and space at Vanshiv has been named after places that reflect Jaipur’s heritage and soul. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the idea behind his office design, Kheterpal said every floor, meeting room and space at Vanshiv has been named after places that reflect Jaipur’s heritage and soul. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He shared examples of everyday messages from the company’s staff chat group, including, “Birthday celebration in Jaigarh, come fast!” “Quick team huddle in Nahargarh in five!” “Announcement at Hawa Mahal, gather quickly!” “Come for puja at Govind Dev Ji!” and “Snack time at Chopati! Disappearing fast!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared examples of everyday messages from the company’s staff chat group, including, “Birthday celebration in Jaigarh, come fast!” “Quick team huddle in Nahargarh in five!” “Announcement at Hawa Mahal, gather quickly!” “Come for puja at Govind Dev Ji!” and “Snack time at Chopati! Disappearing fast!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calling himself a proud Jaipuri, Kheterpal said these messages fill his heart with joy. “Jaipur is a city where history and ambition coexist beautifully. And as we build a global technology company working across AI, CRM and data, I wanted our workspace to always stay connected to the city that shaped us,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling himself a proud Jaipuri, Kheterpal said these messages fill his heart with joy. “Jaipur is a city where history and ambition coexist beautifully. And as we build a global technology company working across AI, CRM and data, I wanted our workspace to always stay connected to the city that shaped us,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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He also invited people visiting Jaipur to drop by his office for “chai, conversations around tech and AI” and “authentic daal baati churma”. He added, “If only more Indian companies valued our culture, ethics and heritage rather than blindly copying the glitz and glamour of the Western world.”

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Take a look here at the post:

Internet praises the idea

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Kheterpal’s post has received more than 14,000 views and several reactions. One user wrote, “I remember the my office in Pune having similar names for their rooms.” Another suggested, “One suggestion, use Hindi or any other regional language and English at the end.”

A third user said, “Good move. In my company, the conference rooms are named after the consumer brands of the company, which is also a good idea.” Another person wrote, “Wonderful. I have a very strong connection with Jaipur. This beautiful city has changed beyond recognition since I left it, but it remains a city with character.”

(Also read: Company threatens to withhold intern’s stipend: ‘Should I die for ₹5,000?’)

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One user recalled, “In one of my companies, the meeting rooms were named after planets. The small four seater was called Moon.” Another summed up the sentiment by writing, “How beautiful! Also such beautiful names.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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