Jaipur founder names office spaces after Pink City landmarks, urges firms to value Indian heritage

A Jaipur based founder has drawn attention online after sharing how he chose to bring the heritage of the Pink City into his company’s workplace, instead of following the usual corporate practice of using generic or Western names for office spaces. A Jaipur entrepreneur went viral after naming office spaces after Jaipur’s iconic landmarks. (X/@gauravkheterpal)

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Taking to X, Gaurav Kheterpal, founder of Vanshiv, said that during more than two decades of working in corporate offices across Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, he often saw seating bays, floors and meeting rooms being identified with functional labels such as “Building 2, Floor 3, Bay 5” or “B4L1 East”. He added that even the more creative offices usually borrowed from the West, with rooms named after cities such as “New York”, “London” and “Sydney”.

Kheterpal said he rarely came across Indian names in such workplaces. “When I founded my startup in Jaipur three years ago, I wanted to pay a tribute to the heritage of our beautiful Pink City,” he wrote.

‘Birthday celebration in Jaigarh, come fast!’ Explaining the idea behind his office design, Kheterpal said every floor, meeting room and space at Vanshiv has been named after places that reflect Jaipur’s heritage and soul.

He shared examples of everyday messages from the company’s staff chat group, including, “Birthday celebration in Jaigarh, come fast!” “Quick team huddle in Nahargarh in five!” “Announcement at Hawa Mahal, gather quickly!” “Come for puja at Govind Dev Ji!” and “Snack time at Chopati! Disappearing fast!”

Calling himself a proud Jaipuri, Kheterpal said these messages fill his heart with joy. “Jaipur is a city where history and ambition coexist beautifully. And as we build a global technology company working across AI, CRM and data, I wanted our workspace to always stay connected to the city that shaped us,” he wrote.

He also invited people visiting Jaipur to drop by his office for “chai, conversations around tech and AI” and “authentic daal baati churma”. He added, “If only more Indian companies valued our culture, ethics and heritage rather than blindly copying the glitz and glamour of the Western world.”

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