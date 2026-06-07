Jaipur royal Sawai Padmanabh Singh recalls 'tragic' Scotland car crash that left him and his family seriously injured

Two years after surviving a serious car accident in Scotland, Jaipur royal Sawai Padmanabh Singh has shared an emotional reflection on the ordeal, expressing gratitude for his family’s recovery and the lessons they learned along the way. The accident left Sawai Padmanabh Singh, his father Maharaja Narendra Singh, and his sister Princess Gauravi Kumari with significant injures. (Instagram/@pachojaipur)

In an Instagram post, the young royal, popularly known as Pacho, revealed that he, his father Maharaja Narendra Singh, and his sister Princess Gauravi Kumari were involved in a “tragic car accident” that left all 3 of them with significant injuries.

“Two years ago Thursday, my father, sister, and I were involved in a tragic car accident in Scotland. I broke my spine in multiple places while they each had their own complex set of injuries, and all three of us began a long road to recovery,” Sawai Padmanabh Singh wrote in an Instagram post.

Reflecting on the journey since the accident, the royal said that the experience transformed the family and strengthened their bond. “Today, more than anything, I feel grateful. Grateful that we’re here. Grateful to everyone who helped us through this difficult period. The experience changed us in many ways, but it also brought us closer as a family and gave us a deeper appreciation for life and the things that truly matter,” he added.

He concluded the post saying that the family is now looking ahead with “gratitude, perspective and hope”.

“Two years on, we’re stronger than we knew we could be, and we’re looking ahead with gratitude, perspective, and hope,” he wrote.