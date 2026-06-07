Jaipur royal Sawai Padmanabh Singh recalls 'tragic' Scotland car crash that left him and his family seriously injured
Reflecting on the journey since the accident, the royal said that the experience transformed the family and strengthened their bond.
Two years after surviving a serious car accident in Scotland, Jaipur royal Sawai Padmanabh Singh has shared an emotional reflection on the ordeal, expressing gratitude for his family’s recovery and the lessons they learned along the way.
In an Instagram post, the young royal, popularly known as Pacho, revealed that he, his father Maharaja Narendra Singh, and his sister Princess Gauravi Kumari were involved in a “tragic car accident” that left all 3 of them with significant injuries.
“Two years ago Thursday, my father, sister, and I were involved in a tragic car accident in Scotland. I broke my spine in multiple places while they each had their own complex set of injuries, and all three of us began a long road to recovery,” Sawai Padmanabh Singh wrote in an Instagram post.
Reflecting on the journey since the accident, the royal said that the experience transformed the family and strengthened their bond. “Today, more than anything, I feel grateful. Grateful that we’re here. Grateful to everyone who helped us through this difficult period. The experience changed us in many ways, but it also brought us closer as a family and gave us a deeper appreciation for life and the things that truly matter,” he added.
He concluded the post saying that the family is now looking ahead with “gratitude, perspective and hope”.
“Two years on, we’re stronger than we knew we could be, and we’re looking ahead with gratitude, perspective, and hope,” he wrote.
(Also Read: Who are Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Jaipur royals’ Met Gala debut)
Princess Gauravi Kumari reacts
In the comments section, Princess Gauravi Kumari left a heartfelt comment that read, “I love you”.
Several Instagram users also reacted to the post, praising the family’s resilience and recovery.
One Instagram user wrote, “So happy to see you recovered well and getting stronger every day. What you guys (@gauravikumari , @maharajnarendrasingh )went through wasn’t easy, but your strength and positivity are truly inspiring. Wishing you and the family the best always.”
“Wow… and you play polo like this after having broken your spine ??? Yes, health issues put everything else in perspective - experiencing the same thing this year ! Take care !” commented another.
“What a family! Strong together through all matters!!! Proud of you all. !!!!” wrote a third user.
Who is Sawai Padmanabh Singh?
Sawai Padmanabh Singh is the head of the Jaipur royal family. He is the son of Princess Diya Kumari, who currently serves as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, and her former husband, Narendra Singh.
Padmanabh Singh is an exceptional polo player and a prominent figure in fashion and philanthropy. He is also involved in preserving Jaipur’s cultural heritage and works closely with the Princess Divya Kumari Foundation, which focuses on the empowerment of women and girls in Rajasthan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More