January feels endlessly long? Google rants about the month that ‘refuses to end’ with hilarious meme

If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, chances are you’ve come across people hilariously venting about January, feeling like it’s stuck on a loop. Memes, tweets, and posts are flooding timelines, with users joking that January feels like it has 65 days instead of 31—or that it’s the “Monday” of months, refusing to end. Joining in on the fun, even Google decided to weigh in with its own witty touch - a meme. The tech giant posted an edited search result that shows the answer to the “longest month of the year” is “January”, adding to what the internet already knows: this month really does feel like it’s overstaying its welcome. Google India posted this meme about January being the "longest month of the year." (Instagram/@googleindia)

“Started 2025 in Jan and we’re still in jan???” Google India posted on Instagram. A visual shared shows a layout similar to the search engine's search function.

It shows a search query on the search box reading “longest month of the year.” The hilarious answer in the edited search quary reads, “January is often called the 'longest month,” even though it has 31 days, just like some other months, it seems to stretch on forever.

It's not just that; a tagline in Hindi, on the visual, adds to the humour. It reads, “Ye January kiun khanat nehi ho raha (Why isn't January ending).”

Take a look at the post here:

What did social media say?

Social media posted varied reactions to Google’s post. An individual wrote, “Khatam ho jaayega toh bologe, ‘it was just 1st Jan like yesterday & now it's already feb’. Time flies so fast.” Another added, “Matt hone do khatam, waise bhi exam hai next month.”

A third commented, “Whole month is Monday.” A fourth expressed, “It's always the longest cause we have a whole year ahead of us.”

Do you, too, feel that January is endlessly long?