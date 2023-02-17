Japanese woman dances to viral Tamilian song Tum Tum. Watch

Tamilian song Tum Tum from the film Enemy has gone viral on social media. Many people are sharing videos of a particular choreography on the song. Now, a video of a Japanese dancer grooving to this Tamilian song has caught the attention of many.

Mayo Japan, a Japanese dancer who often shares dance clips grooving to Indian songs, has posted another clip of her on the song Tum Tum. She can be seen dancing with creator Jasmin Dangodra. The women are in matching outfits and grooving to the song in a room. Both of them match the steps and brightly smile while performing. In the post's caption, they wrote, "South trend with @mayojapan. Choreographed by @alexbiswokarma___."

This video was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 35,000 times and has received close to 6,000 likes. The clip also has several reactions.

An individual in the Instagram comments section posted, "Bravo, Jasmin, and Mayo. Nice Choreography." A second person added, "I love this song and dance." "That was smooth," said a third. A fourth added, "Nice dance." Many others have reacted using heart emoticons.