Japanese woman finds boss in her bed wearing only underwear, calls police

A bizarre and deeply unsettling case from Japan has ignited outrage on social media after a young woman came home during her lunch break only to find her boss lying in her bed wearing nothing but his underwear, reported the South China Morning Post. She discovered her 47-year-old supervisor from work lying in her bed. (Pexel)

The woman, in her 20s, who lives in Fukuoka Prefecture in western Japan, had returned to her apartment briefly to collect some belongings. Upon entering, she discovered her 47-year-old supervisor from work lying in her bed. She calmly left the apartment, shut the door behind her, and immediately alerted the police.

Man admits to repeated break-ins

Authorities later arrested the man in the vicinity of her residence. During questioning, the man admitted that he had feelings for the woman and wanted to learn more about her. Disturbingly, it was not the first time he had unlawfully entered her home. The police are now investigating how he managed to get access and whether he may have installed any illegal surveillance devices.

The woman had been completely unaware of any prior break-ins.

The case quickly went viral in Japan, drawing heavy engagement online. A video report about the incident attracted close to 8,000 comments.

“At first I found it funny but then I realised it was the scariest thing in the world,” said one user.

“I think it was fortunate that she happened to go home to pick stuff up; otherwise she might have remained ignorant about the previous break-ins by her pervert boss and his behaviour would have become more dangerous,” another person commented.

“She should throw away her bed and even all her furniture. I would not be able to continue living there if the same thing happened to me,” said a third.

“This is a very disgusting example of power harassment,” someone else remarked.

“I hope he did not go back to work like nothing had happened, and I hope the woman does not end up quitting her job,” another comment read.

A government survey in 2016 revealed that one in three employees in Japan had faced power harassment in the previous three years. In 2017, the Japan Times reported that nearly 30% of working women had experienced sexual harassment.

In response to growing concerns, new legal measures were introduced in 2022 requiring employers of all sizes to implement steps to address power harassment in the workplace.

Earlier this year, many Japanese women took to social media using the hashtag “The real reason I quit my job,” sharing stories of harassment that led to psychological trauma.

“It is usually the victim who quits,” one woman wrote.