Jealous cat pushes kitty off a stool to take its place to get pets from human. Watch

Cats rule the Internet and also people’s hearts. Probably that is why the videos showing the different antics of the kitties never fail to capture netizens’ attention. Just like this video shared on Reddit is doing. It shows the reaction of a cat to its human petting another kitten. There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted with just two words. “My turn,” they read. The video opens to show a person sitting in front of a computer with their back towards the camera. A cat is seen standing on a stool beside them.

As the video progresses, the human pets the cat. Things take a different turn when another cat standing afar and looking at the duo decides to take matters into its own paws. The ball of far jumps on the stool and pushes off the other kitten to take its place.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 5,700 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some also complained that they didn’t like the background score. “So smooth,” posted a Reddit user. “My turn,” joked another. “I’m glad I watched it muted,” wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON