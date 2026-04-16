‘Jigani is not Bangalore’: Homeowner shares experience of living in flat purchased for 55 lakh

A homeowner’s honest review of purchasing a ₹55 lakh flat in Jigani has sparked a debate over what truly counts as "Bangalore." While the buyer highlighted the property’s potential ROI and proximity to Electronic City, critics on social media were quick to label the investment a "dead end," citing poor infrastructure and the area's isolation from the city centre.

A homeowner’s post about living in a home in Jigani for the past year has gone viral (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“Bought a 45L Apartment in BLR - sharing experience. It's been exactly one year since I bought an apartment in the Jigani area, and the square footage is 1,020. This is a super area. With interior + stamp duty + other charges it's final cost is 55L,” the Reddit user wrote.

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In the following lines, the homeowner listed the pros and cons of living in a flat in Jigani. Talking about proximity to prominent places in Bengaluru, the individual wrote, “I can reach Bannerghatta Road, Hulimavu, HSR Layout, and Electronic City in under half an hour. Electronic City is specifically 15 minutes. Bannergatta Road is 25 minutes.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, the person also claimed, “It is super far from the city. Every single day, I hate traveling back home, and I reach home late at night,” adding, “No friend has ever dared to come this far and meet me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the person also claimed, “It is super far from the city. Every single day, I hate traveling back home, and I reach home late at night,” adding, “No friend has ever dared to come this far and meet me.” {{/usCountry}}

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A post shared by a Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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The post prompted a series of questions and reactions. Many claimed that the place the man mentioned cannot be considered a part of Bengaluru.

An individual commented, “Jigani is not Bangalore. As a person born and raised here , Jigani is Jigani. With a few corrections to your observations, Jigani has ALWAYS been slow to develop (in comparison to other areas with similar infrastructure). But yes, ₹55L is a reasonable price for 1050 sq ft in Jigani. If you intend to sell it in 2027 Q1, you made a mistake by buying in Jigani in the first place (rethink what I just said). Bye.”

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Another added, “The whole post looks like you are trying to convince yourself you made a good investment.” The OP responded, “I totally did. Seen the development and price rises here first hand. It's only going up unless there's a real estate crash.”

A third expressed, “I think you are a little too confident in the market value and selling price. It all looks good until you find that people will buy new apartments for a little more than buying a second-hand apartment. Especially in such areas as yours, there is a lot of supply. Owner selling and builder selling are very different. Nevertheless, enjoy your home. Investment-wise, it is meh. But rent saving-wise, it is always good.”

A fourth wrote, “You are so honest that you not only admitted an absolutely dead investment, but also building castles in the air, hoping for price appreciation. Not just that, you even highlighted negative factors and back-breaking difficulties as a 'perquisite' in reaching your place. Rarely seen such an unvarnished and truthful post.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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