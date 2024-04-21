Job applicant gets rejected in just 3 minutes, expresses frustration with the UK job market

When applying for jobs, applicants build their resume and cover letter to match the hiring manager's requirements. While some of the resumes might get selected, others are rejected. The same happened with Reddit user 'ParkingMetre'. However, what's surprising about this person's rejection is that they were declined in just three minutes. Yes, you read that right. Snapshot of the rejection email. (Reddit)

"Spent a few hours writing a cover letter to be automatically rejected by a bot. I love the current job market in the UK,"

The Reddit user also attached screenshots of his application. In one of the emails, the company thanked the person for showing interest and applying to the company. However, after just three minutes, the company rejected the candidate. (Also Read: Company asks candidates not to apply if their goal is 'work-life balance', Reddit post shocks people)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 14,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Yeah, I did this at a website for a local mine. I spent 35 minutes signing up and uploading my resume. The website did something weird, and I had to fix it manually. Then, I hit submit and instantly got an email that said you are not a good fit. It was a forklift/operator job, and I have 15+ years of experience. Was a little mad."

A second said, "This is AI (or automated)* resume checking at work. They have specific requirements or keywords they are looking for. If the software determines you don't meet it, it automatically junks your app. A human never even looks at it. It's basically this way at all major companies now." (Also Read: What is ‘1-way interview’? Woman refuses to attend, shares Reddit post explaining why)

"I applied at a place once in August. Never heard back. Then, randomly, in mid-November, I got a text saying something along the lines of '"Please confirm you're available to work your shift on Monday at 8'". I was so confused. No interview, no confirmation, just suddenly 'Hey, you're working,'" commented a third.

A fourth said, "Hey, at least they told you right away and didn't ghost you for weeks, keeping you wondering."