Jobseeker walks out midway, leaving interviewers flabbergasted: ‘They put me in a small room'

A job seeker took to Reddit to share his frustrating experience after attending what he believed would be a straightforward 30-minute interview for an IT position at a hospital. Expecting a casual discussion with an HR representative, he was instead led into a small room and seated with his back against the wall, facing a panel of five people. The applicant wasn't informed of the panel interview. (Pexel)

In his post, the Redditor explained that he had been invited for a “short 30-minute interview” for an IT position at a hospital. However, upon arrival, he found himself in an intense panel-style interview without any prior notice.

“I was put in a small room with my back against the wall, facing a panel of five people,” he wrote, adding that the group included a manager, a technical expert, and two HR trainees. “They all sat very close in my personal space, all eyes on me.”

The interview quickly turned into a rapid-fire questioning session, with interviewers focusing on employment gaps and past experiences. The Redditor, caught off guard by the format, found the situation uncomfortable and unprofessional. “Nobody told me of an all-out panel interview,” he wrote.

Frustrated with the process, he ultimately decided to walk out. “I answered a few rapid-fire questions and then told them I didn’t find this a pleasant way of recruiting and walked out,” he explained. “Everyone was flabbergasted, including myself.”

Take a look at the post:

The post gained significant traction, with many Reddit users applauding his decision. “Well, good for you for standing up for yourself, OP,” one user commented. Another joked, “Is this an interview or the Spanish Inquisition?”

A user added, "Managers who think this is a good way to see if employees "thrive under pressure" are usually the "pressure" their employees feel; not their responsibilities.."