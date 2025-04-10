Meta US employee slams India’s tech recruitment scene: ‘Typical India wala hisab’

A USA-based Meta employee has slammed India’s tech recruitment scene, calling it “strange” and “unprofessional” in a post shared on the anonymous forum Blind. The Indian man, posting under his verified profile, shared that he is keen to move back to India this year and is therefore exploring jobs in the country. Disappointed with India's tech recruitment process, a Meta employee vents on Blind(Pexel)

Blind verifies users through their work email. Once a user signs up to join the platform, a verification code is sent to their work email address. After the code is entered in the app, users gain full access to Blind.

“India's tech recruitment scene is strange,” the Meta employee wrote on Blind, explaining that he started looking for jobs in India since he wants to move back by the end of the year.

However, his experience so far has only left him disillusioned and disappointed.

Very strange scene

The Blind user said that many recruiters he spoke to were unprofessional and condescending.

“The recruitment scene is very strange in India. From the recruiters I have spoken to until now, apparently recruiters from Uber, Atlassian etc – basically tier 2ish companies – are the most unprofessional,” he said.

The man called their attitude ‘typically Indian’ in that they don’t respect the candidate’s time.

“Like typical India wala hisab - condescending attitude, not respecting time slots etc etc. Why would you call me outside of the availability I have provided and expect me to answer, and then be grumpy I didn’t pick up?” he asked.

However, he did have some pleasant experiences too, and gave a shout-out to companies who treated him well. “The best experience was with Google, Microsoft and even Amazon, hopefully it remains positive throughout the interview process,” the Meta employee wrote.

In the comments section, many advised the Meta employee not to move back to India. He in turn explained that he had aging parents and wanted to be closer to them. Others also reported similar experiences with recruiters.