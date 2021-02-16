US President Joe Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden and other members of his family, recently spent some time at Camp David. During his stay, he received a sweet gift from his grandkids in the honour of President’s Day. The pictures of this very special gift were shared on Twitter by the president’s granddaughter Naomi Biden. And now, they have won over people.

“We bought him some swag since it’s Presidents’ Day weekend and he’s ‘literally’ President,” Naomi wrote while sharing an image. The picture shows him wearing a cap with the words “Presidential Retreat, camp David” written on it.

While replying to her own post, Naomi also shared another picture which has now left people smiling. It shows the back of the cap with the word “Pop” written on it. She shared a witty caption along with the picture which reads, “And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head.”

Take a look at the images here:

And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head... pic.twitter.com/uzafnSSWaH — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 14, 2021

Both the photos have received tons of likes and comments from people. Many couldn’t stop commenting on the sweetness of the whole affair. A few also wrote about the bond of love between Biden and his grandkids.

Can he be Pop for the rest of us that don’t have living grandparents? — Joey (@jobe457) February 15, 2021

Love this, Love President Biden and pray for you all every day. ❤️🙏🌅🌎 — Jeanette Pasqua (@JeanettePasqua) February 15, 2021

Remarkable how you honor your grandfather- maybe you can teach other young adults to model this behavior! — Jacquelyn M. Basso (@jacquibassocpa) February 14, 2021

What do you think of Naomi Biden’s post?