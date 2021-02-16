Joe Biden receives sweetest gift from grandkids in honor of President's Day
US President Joe Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden and other members of his family, recently spent some time at Camp David. During his stay, he received a sweet gift from his grandkids in the honour of President’s Day. The pictures of this very special gift were shared on Twitter by the president’s granddaughter Naomi Biden. And now, they have won over people.
“We bought him some swag since it’s Presidents’ Day weekend and he’s ‘literally’ President,” Naomi wrote while sharing an image. The picture shows him wearing a cap with the words “Presidential Retreat, camp David” written on it.
While replying to her own post, Naomi also shared another picture which has now left people smiling. It shows the back of the cap with the word “Pop” written on it. She shared a witty caption along with the picture which reads, “And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head.”
Take a look at the images here:
Both the photos have received tons of likes and comments from people. Many couldn’t stop commenting on the sweetness of the whole affair. A few also wrote about the bond of love between Biden and his grandkids.
What do you think of Naomi Biden’s post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall drapes Athens in white blanket. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden receives sweetest gift from grandkids in honor of President's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pics from her pre-wedding ceremony on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple leaves $2000 tip for restaurant servers due to this very special reason
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turnip the tortoise ‘dances’ during shower. Seen the cute video yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Derpy doggo gets spooked by peekaboo toy. Watch hilarious clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysians in Singapore host stranded students to celebrate Lunar New Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two endangered golden-cheeked gibbons find new home at Sarajevo zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hotel turns to robot hospitality amid pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differently-abled kid’s daily dance routine before school is a lesson on self-lo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Larry the cat completes 10 years as UK's chief mouser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army dogs deployed to demonstrate capability to detect Covid-19. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Northern French coast witnesses return of over 250 wild seals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foot-bridge decorated with bamboo inaugurated in Guwahati
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boats powered by wind energy compete in 20 km-long race in Magdalla port, Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox