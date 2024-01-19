‘Justice for Bin Laden’ trends on X in Brazil. No, it’s not about the terrorist

A trending phrase on X in Brazil has created confusion among international netizens. ‘Justice for Bin Laden’ is a top trend on the micro-blogging platform with thousands sharing their opinions using the phrase. Before you jump to any conclusions, netizens in Brazil are not showing support for the terrorist Osama bin Laden. They are tweeting to show their support for MC Bin Laden, a Brazilian rapper and hip hop artist, who is a participant in the reality game show Big Brother Brasil - the Brazilian version of the Big Brother reality franchise television show. The screenshot shows the phrase 'Justice for Bin Laden' trending on X in Brazil. (X)

'Justice for Bin Laden' is trending on X in Brazil. (X)

Here’s an X user who shared screenshots of tweets where people are wondering why Brazilians are showing support for Osama bin Laden. One of them, however, clarifies that people are talking about the rapper and not the terrorist.

Besides ‘Justice for Bin Laden’, ‘Bin Laden merece respeito’ is also trending. It translates to "Bin Laden deserves respect". An individual, confused by the trend on X, shared, “Brazilians are defending bin Laden with the tag BIN LADEN MERECE RESPEITO, translating to "Bin Laden deserves respect". I'm trying to understand what will lead them to defend a terrorist who killed thousands of people.”

Some people also took it upon themselves to clarify the confusion by sharing that the rapper has nothing to do with Osama bin Laden except the similarity in their names.

Who is MC Bin Laden?

MC Bin Laden’s real name is Jefferson Cristian dos Santos de Lima, reports ISTOÉ Gente. When he debuted he chose the stage name in reference to the terrorist Osama bin Laden.

It worked for the first few years of his career, but, as per the outlet, the stage name turned into an issue during his international performance, with one of his shows getting cancelled in the US solely because of his name.

According to the outlet, before entering the Big Brother Brasil 24 house, the rapper expressed that he would change his stage name. However, he hasn't yet decided on a new name.