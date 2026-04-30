‘Kachori and aloo sabzi’: Woman on Delhi–Bengaluru flight served ‘Captain’s meal’ after veggie request for toddler

A routine Delhi to Bengaluru flight turned into an unexpected travel memory for a passenger after a simple request for an extra vegetarian meal led to an unusual surprise onboard.

Woman on Delhi–Bengaluru flight served ‘Captain’s meal’ after veggie request for toddler. (Instagram@sonysingh_ss)

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During the flight, the passenger casually asked a cabin crew member if an additional meal was available, explaining that their toddler preferred only vegetables and the standard meal box had very few options. The request was made politely, only if extra food was available.

“On my Delhi → Bangalore flight, I casually asked the flight attendant if there was an extra meal—only if available—since my toddler just wanted veggies (and there were barely any in the meal box),” the passanger wrote on social media platform Instagram.

Some time later, the flight attendant returned with another meal box and handed it over with a smile. The passenger initially treated it as a kind gesture and thanked her without thinking much of it.

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{{^usCountry}} However, things took a surprising turn when the box was opened. It was labelled “Captain’s Meal,” leaving the passenger amused and slightly embarrassed. Inside the box were spicy kachori and aloo sabzi, a combination that was quite different from what the child could eat. The passenger later shared that the meal turned out to be too spicy for the toddler and still lacked vegetables, resulting in the parent eventually finishing it instead. Social media reaction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, things took a surprising turn when the box was opened. It was labelled “Captain’s Meal,” leaving the passenger amused and slightly embarrassed. Inside the box were spicy kachori and aloo sabzi, a combination that was quite different from what the child could eat. The passenger later shared that the meal turned out to be too spicy for the toddler and still lacked vegetables, resulting in the parent eventually finishing it instead. Social media reaction {{/usCountry}}

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The incident quickly drew attention online after being shared, with users reacting in a mix of humour and relatability. Many social media users found the situation funny, calling it a classic “in-flight surprise moment” where expectations and reality don’t match. Several users appreciated the kindness of the cabin crew for offering an extra meal without hesitation.

“Not accidentally crew must have served cz veg must have been over,” a user said.

“Captain's and First officer meals are different to avoid simultaneous food poisoning. That's why they are clearly demarketed,” a second user wrote.“As cabin crew, we used to swap crew meals with pax meals if we ran out of a particular option ie veggie and the crew member was happy eating a regular meal and wasn't veggie themselves. Service recovery,” a third user mentioned.“Somewhere someone was waiting for his meal... questions were asked,” a fourth user said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Trending Desk ...Read More The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights. Read Less

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