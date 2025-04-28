Kai-Ji Adam Lo: How Vancouver car-ramming suspect's brother Alexander's death changed his life

Kai-Ji Adam Lo was identified as the man who drove his car through a crowd at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu festival on Saturday, killing at least 11 people. The 30-year-old is facing eight charges of second-degree murder. Vancouver police confirmed that he was ‘known’ to law enforcement and mental health care professionals before he plowed his black SUV into festival-goers. Kai-Ji Adam Lo was identified as the Vancouver car-ramming suspect(AFP)

Lo's brother, Alexander, was killed last year. The 31-year-old's body was found in a home near Knight Street and East 33rd Avenue in January, the Vancouver Sun reported on Sunday. Dwight William Kematch, 39, was arrested at the house and charged with second-degree murder. Alexander Lo's trial was scheduled to begin in October this year, a lawyer confirmed.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo's GoFundMe page

Kai-Ji Adam Lo also created a GoFundMe page to cover his brother's funeral costs. It was titled: ‘In loving memory of Alexander Lo, funeral costs’. He raised $9,320 CAD.

“It pains me deeply to put these words down, but my brother has been taken from us in a senseless act of violence, something we never saw coming. Our reality has abruptly shifted. Despite our disagreements, the harsh truth that he's no longer with us hits me with an overwhelming force,” Kai wrote in the description of the page.

“I'm burdened with remorse for not spending more time with him,” he added.

The Lapu Lapu car-ramming suspect further revealed that their mother ‘took out significant loans to build him a modest tiny home, an endeavor already marked by painful encounters with builders’.

“The realization that he'll never return home pains both me and my financially strained mother, unable to afford proper funeral expenses. I hope he can find peace with a dignified farewell.”

Mental health struggles

Lo had no prior criminal record, according to the online court database. Postmedia cited sources to report that a family member had contacted a hospital psych ward hours before Sunday’s attack. It is not known if an action was taken. The 30-year-old was believed to be suffering from delusions and paranoia, the report added.

Premier David Eby confirmed on Sunday that the attacker was obviously 'profoundly ill'.

“We have a huge need in the province for interventionist mental health services," he added.