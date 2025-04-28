Kai-Ji Adam Lo: Vancouver suspect created a GoFundMe after a Dwight William Kematch killed his brother

Kai-Ji Adam Lo was identified as the driver accused of killing at least 11 people at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu festival on Saturday. The 30-year-old ploughed through a crowd of festival-goers and was arrested at the scene. Now, Adam Lo's past GoFundMe page has surfaced. He had set up a fundraiser after his brother was killed last year. Police arrested Dwight William Kematch on the scene and charged him with second-degree murder. Kai-Ji Adam Lo was identified as the Vacouver car driver who killed at least 11 people

Police were at a Vancouver house on Sunday, where Adam Lo regularly parked a black Audi Q7, the SUV he is accused of driving into the Lapu Lapu crowd. The suspect has been charged with eight counts of murder.

While the motive behind the car-ramming has not been revealed, police said the 30-year-old struggled with mental health issues. He also made online fundraising efforts after his brother Alexander's death.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo's GoFundMe page

Kai-Ji Adam Lo launched a GoFundMe page after his brother was found dead in January last year. Police had then arrested Dwight William Kematch on the scene and charged him.

Adam Lo's lawyer Jim Heller said that his client is set to begin his trial this October.

“My mother took out significant loans to build him a modest, tiny home, an endeavour already marked by painful encounters with builders,” Adam Lo wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“The realization that he’ll never return home pains both me and my financially strained mother, unable to afford proper funeral expenses. I hope he can find peace with a dignified farewell.”

Mental health issues

Kai-Ji Adam Lo had a history of mental health problems and a family member even called a hospital psych ward seeking help only hours before Sunday's attack, sources told the Vancouver Sun.

The report further added that it is believed he was suffering from delusions and paranoia. The Canadian outlet stated that authorities don't believe the car-ramming incident was terror-related.