Kangaroo casually walks into a bar in Australia. People’s reaction is surprising

Kangaroos are native to Australia and it seems people there are accustomed to their presence and not phased by them at any place. They seem to be quite used to them and don’t even bat an eyelid when they see a kangaroo. Like this video posted on Instagram by the page australian.animals that shows a kangaroo casually walking into a bar and what’s really surprising about the video is the way people react to it.

The video was posted on April 6 and it has got 2.2 million views so far. “Only in Western Australia,” says the text on the video. In the video, the kangaroo walks into a bar and the people standing in a queue seem unfazed by it. They just move aside to let the kangaroo pass after a casual stroll.

“Unexpected visitor!” says the caption of the video along with a heart-faced emoji. The video has been credited to a user named pennywittenbaker.

Watch the video below:

The comments section of the post was filled with users pointing to the casual way with which people reacted to the whole situation.

“We love that everyone there just looked at him and was like “hm nice” and then kept waiting in line,” commented an Instagram user. “The way people just let the kangaroo have a look around,” posted another along with laughing emojis. “Doesn’t look ‘unexpected.’ Everyone just moved and went about their business. It didn’t cause a fuss either. Looks like a frequent customer,” a third user said.

What do you think about this unexpected visitor?