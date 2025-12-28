Kanpur man finds gutka-stained dustbin kept on display at store, video sparks outrage: 'We should be ashamed'

A video from Kanpur has gone viral after a shopper opened a display dustbin at a retail store and found it stained with gutka spit inside. The clip, filmed inside a Mr DIY outlet in the city, has triggered outrage online over poor civic sense and misuse of public property. The incident sparked sharp reactions on social media. (Instagram/@devotedindian)

In the video shared on Instagram by user @devotedindian , the man is seen lifting the lid of a dustbin that was kept on display for sale on the shop floor. As the lid opens, the camera zooms in to show red residue and stains inside the bin, indicating it had been used to spit paan or gutka despite being a display model. “Ab batao kya hoga Kanpur ka bhai (Now tell me, what will happen to Kanpur?),” the man says in the clip.

The video was shared with the caption, “Bolo juban kesri. Kanpur will never change.”

Take a look below:

(Also Read: Humanoid robot steals the show with FA9LA dance at IIT Bombay. Viral video)

Social media reactions

The incident sparked sharp reactions on social media, with several users expressing anger and disappointment. “The country needs only good education right now,” one user wrote, while another remarked, “It should not be a proud thing for us, it's a shame for all Kanpur.”

Some users criticised the persistent habit of public spitting.

“Civic sense is non existent,” one user wrote. “As a kanpuriya we should be ashamed, nothing funny in this video. Only thing it tells the rest of country that how uncivilized we are,” commented another.

One user also suggested that CCTV cameras in the store should be used to trave the person responsible. “Diy plz Take a look into cctv recording, spot the culprits, take a printout and file a complain against him, also paste his photo on DIY entrance with a remark ENTRY BAN FOR THIS MAN, the user wrote.