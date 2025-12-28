Humanoid robot steals the show with FA9LA dance at IIT Bombay. Viral video

Visitors at Techfest 2025 were left stunned when a humanoid robot delivered an unexpected dance performance on stage at IIT Bombay. What began as a routine technology showcase quickly turned into one of the most talked about moments of the festival. A humanoid robot stunned crowds at IIT Bombay after dancing on stage.(Instagram/informed.in)

A surprise that caught everyone off guard

The performance unfolded on one of Techfest’s main stages where visitors had gathered expecting a standard demonstration of robotics and artificial intelligence. Instead, the audience was treated to a full scale dance act as the humanoid robot began moving confidently to the beats of FA9LA.

As the music dropped, the robot swayed, grooved and struck poses with striking rhythm and precision. Its movements mirrored those of trained human dancers, drawing cheers and laughter from the crowd.

The robot’s expressive performance quickly became the highlight of the day. Many in the audience appeared stunned not just by the technical accuracy of the machine, but by how natural and confident the movements looked. The seamless coordination between music and motion gave the impression of a performer rather than a programmed device.

Take a look here at the clip:

Within hours, short clips of the dance flooded Instagram and YouTube, spreading far beyond the campus.

The song behind the sensation

The choice of music added to the impact. FA9LA, composed by Bahrain based rap artist Flipperachi, is more than a catchy track. It is widely regarded as the make or break moment of the film it features in, a point on which director Aditya Dhar balances the narrative.

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has emerged as a major hit, further amplifying interest in FA9LA. The robot’s performance has now added a new layer to the song’s popularity, linking cinema, music and cutting edge technology in a single viral moment.