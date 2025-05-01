‘Karma is a b****h’: Recruiter goes on unhinged rant after man turns down job offer

A job candidate stunned social media after he shared an angry email allegedly sent by a recruiter who was upset after he turned down a position after accepting a job offer. The candidate said he received a flurry of angry texts and emails from the recruiter.(Representational)

In a Reddit post, the candidate revealed that he was laid off three months ago and had made it to the final interview rounds at two companies. Even though he preferred to work at the second firm, he accepted the first company's offer due to financial pressure. However, the second company reached out to him later with an offer which he took.

He claimed that the recruiter at the first company did not take the news professionally and allegedly fired off a series of angry texts, LinkedIn messages, and three lenghty emails. In one of the emails, the recruiter threatened legal action and stated “Karma is a b**h, she’ll be around to collect someday.”

Take a look at the post here:

The recruiter went off on the candidate in the lenghty emails and accused him of “dumping a mess” in his lap by backing out of the offer and accused them of being a "coward.”

He then threatened to remember this incident and use it against him if they ever crossed paths again. “You’ll end up in front of me again some day,” he added, claiming to have “35 years of experience” and an expansive network.

Internet reacts

The candidate, stunned by the level of aggression, asked Reddit whether he should report the recruiter to their company.

"Share it with the company and leave a review on Glassdoor. The recruiter sounds unhinged," suggested one user.

Another said, "Yes, please report this to the company. As an HR professional that formerly managed recruiting, I would 100% want to know if the contract recruiter/agency we were using was speaking to candidates like this, and we would 1000% be terminating their services immediately."

Others pointed to the irony in the situation as it is usually hiring manager who ghost candidates. "Now they know how it feels to be ghosted after 5 rounds of interviews and a case study presentation!" said one of them.

(Also read: ‘Get work calls at 9.30pm’: Aussie woman says Indians have no work-life balance)