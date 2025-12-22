Karnataka man's 'Keep distance, EMI pending' car sticker on Maruti Alto leaves internet amused: 'Best slogan ever'

A video showing a car sticker with a humorous message has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread reactions from users. The video has amassed over 54 million views and more than 3 lakh likes on Instagram.(Instagram/@bearys_in_dubai)

The clip, shared on Instagram by user @bearys_in_dubai, shows a Maruti Suzuki Alto driving through traffic on Circuit House Road in Mangaluru, Karnataka. The focus of the video is a sticker on the back of the car that reads, “Keep distance, EMI pending.” The message adds a humorous twist to the common road-safety warning, referencing the financial burden of equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 54 million views and more than 300,000 likes on Instagram. Users responded with humour, with many saying the message reflected everyday financial pressures.

“Funny & sad at the same time,” one user wrote. Another summed it up with, “Boys laugh, men will feel pain.”

A third joked, “Loyal to bank,” while someone else quipped, “India is not for beginners.”

Many also called it the “best slogan ever,” while others flooded the post with laughing and crying emojis.

Similar instances

This isn’t the first time a witty car sticker has caught the internet’s attention. Earlier, a video from Tamil Nadu showed a compact car delivering a punchline of its own. Shared by Instagram user @rajeshtravels3110, the clip featured a white Maruti Suzuki Ignis slowly pulling into a parking space outside a house.

What grabbed viewers’ attention was a sticker on the car that read, “My other car is BMW.” Moments later, the camera panned to reveal an actual BMW parked inside the driveway, turning the joke into an unexpectedly accurate boast and earning the clip widespread amusement online.

