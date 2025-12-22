Mexican mayor arrives late to rail inauguration, train leaves without him. Viral video

What was meant to be a landmark moment for public transport in western Mexico turned into an unexpected viral spectacle after the mayor of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga was left behind at the station during the inauguration of a new light rail line. A Mexican mayor missed the inaugural ride of a new rail line after the train departed on schedule without waiting for him.(X/@IndianGems_)

On Monday December 15, authorities formally opened Light Rail Line 4 in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, located in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, according to a report by El Heraldo de Mexico. As cameras captured the ceremony, mayor Gerardo Quirino Velázquez Chávez was seen jogging alongside members of his team in an attempt to board the train for its symbolic first journey. Moments later, the doors closed and the train pulled away, leaving the mayor stranded on the platform.

Inside the new rail project

According to the outlet, Light Rail Line 4 has been designed to significantly improve mobility in the southern part of the metropolitan region. The line spans 21 kilometres and connects eight stations, including Tlajomulco Centro, Cutlajo, El Cuervo, Concepción del Valle, Real del Valle, Jalisco 200 Años, Acueducto and Las Juntas. The project aims to reduce travel time, ease road congestion and offer a dependable alternative to private transport.

State officials have described the line as a key step towards sustainable urban development in Jalisco, particularly for rapidly expanding residential areas that have long called for better public transport connectivity.

Video goes viral in India too

The video travelled well beyond Mexico, gaining significant traction in India after it was shared on X by an account named Indian Gems. The post read, “A Mayor in Mexico was late for the inauguration of the new train line and couldn’t be part of the first trip. In India the train driver would have been arrested for not waiting for the minister.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The clip has since crossed 1.4 million views, triggering a wave of reactions online. One user remarked, “At least the train followed the timetable instead of political protocol.” Another wrote, “This is what punctual public transport looks like.” A third comment read, “Incredible scene. The system did not bend for power.” Another user added, “Respect to the driver for sticking to the schedule.”