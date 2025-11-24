Tamil Nadu man’s ‘my other car is BMW’ sticker on Maruti Ignis leaves internet amused: ‘What a flex’

A light and humorous video from Tamil Nadu has captured widespread attention on social media after a car owner decided to playfully elevate his compact vehicle with an unexpected twist. A Tamil Nadu man went viral after his Maruti Ignis displayed a funny sticker saying his other car is a BMW.(Instagram/rajeshtravels3110)

The playful parking moment

The clip, shared on Instagram by user @rajeshtravels3110, features a white Maruti Suzuki Ignis slowly manoeuvring into a parking spot outside a house. What truly steals the spotlight is a printed sticker on the back of the Ignis that cheekily reads, “My other car is BMW." The Instagram user matched the humour in the caption, writing, “You are locking a small car, but my other car is BMW."

In the background, a BMW can be seen parked inside the driveway. The reveal adds an amusing twist to the moment, showing that the sticker is not just playful but also unexpectedly accurate.

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts with laughter

The clip has already crossed more than 4 lakh views and has sparked a lively discussion online. Many viewers joined in the playful tone, leaving comments that amplified the humour. One user reacted by saying, “Insecurity complex," while another joked, “Meanwhile on BMW: my other car is Maruti Suzuki Ignis." A third viewer wrote, “What a flex man" continuing the fun.

Some people connected the moment to practical realities. A user commented, “BMW for showoff, Ignis CNG model for mileage," while another shared a more grounded perspective, noting, “Having BMW is not meant to luxury. Vehicles are made for travel not for flexing." Others simply enjoyed the lighthearted nature of the video, with one remarking, “This is really hilarious."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)