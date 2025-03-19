Karnataka MLA suggests 2 free liquor bottles for men every week, Congress says win election and do it

A lively debate unfolded in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday over the state's excise revenue targets, with lawmakers presenting starkly different views—one suggesting free liquor for men, and another advocating total prohibition. In Karnataka Assembly, MLA MT Krishnappa suggested giving men free liquor.(Source: Karnataka Assembly)

Excise target sparks discussion

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 2025-26 Budget has set an ambitious excise revenue target of ₹40,000 crore, up from the ₹36,500 crore expected by the end of the current fiscal.

Senior JD(S) lawmaker MT Krishnappa, who represents Turuvekere, raised the issue in the Assembly. “In just one year, the government hiked (excise) taxes thrice. This is hitting the poor. The excise target of ₹40,000 crore... how will this be achieved without hiking taxes again?” he questioned.

Krishnappa went a step further, proposing an unconventional solution. “We can't stop people from drinking, especially the labour class. At their cost, you're giving ₹2,000 per month to women, free electricity, and free bus travel. That’s our money anyway. So, to those who drink, give them two bottles of liquor free every week. Let them drink. How can we give them (men) money every month?” he argued, leaving the Assembly in splits.

He continued, “Give something for men… two bottles a week. What’s wrong? The government can provide this through societies,” he suggested.

Responding to Krishnappa’s remarks, Energy Minister K J George dismissed the idea. “Win the election, form the government and do this. We're trying to make people drink less,” he said.

Calls for prohibition

While Krishnappa pitched for free liquor, Congress MLA BR Patil took a starkly opposite stance, calling for a total ban on alcohol.

“This excise revenue... it’s sin money. It’s the blood sucked out of the poor. This money can’t build the nation,” said Patil, the Aland MLA. Urging the central government to impose prohibition nationwide, he quoted Mahatma Gandhi: “If he were a dictator for two hours, he’d first prohibit liquor.”

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad voiced concerns over Karnataka’s growing reliance on excise revenue. “Women get ₹2,000 a month under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which has an outlay of ₹28,608 crore. From women, we're recovering ₹36,000 crore in the form of excise revenue,” the BJP leader said. “Should the state be so dependent on liquor? If this continues, where do we go? States like Bihar run without any excise revenue. Excise accounts for just 0.1 per cent of Gujarat's revenue,” he pointed out.

Countering this, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge took a swipe at the opposition.

“You’d have moral rights to speak about this had you agitated for prohibition. Move a resolution seeking prohibition now. Who’s stopping you?” he challenged.