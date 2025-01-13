Bride’s mother calls off wedding after drunk groom creates a ruckus in Bengaluru. Watch

In a move that is being hailed as courageous on social media, a bride’s mother called off her daughter’s wedding to a man who arrived intoxicated at the venue and proceeded to create a ruckus during the rituals. According to ABP News, the groom and his friends showed up drunk at the wedding venue in Bengaluru, prompting the bride’s family to take the drastic step of cancelling the wedding. The bride's mother was seen asking the wedding party to return(Instagram/@news.for.india)

In footage that has been shared widely on social media, the bride’s mother can be seen requesting the groom and his family to retreat. With folded hands, she asked the wedding party to return.

“Abhi se aise tevar hain, toh aage apni beti ke bhavishya ka kya hoga (If this is behaviour now, what will happen to our daughter’s future?)” she said.

Watch the video below:

It is believed that the groom and his friends showed up drunk for the wedding and proceeded to create a scene. However, the final straw for the bride’s family came when the groom, under the influence of alcohol, threw an aarti ki thali to the ground.

The video of the bride’s mother asking the groom and his family to leave has earned her much praise and appreciation on social media. Many viewers applauded the mother for taking a stand against inappropriate behaviour for the sake of her daughter.

“I love how Indian women are starting to stand up for their kids publicly, without being concerned about what the world will say. We need more of this!” wrote one person in the comments section.

“I think she did the best thing for her daughter . If he is a drunk and behaved barely on wedding day there is probably a chance he is going to that person forever,” another said.

“She said I don't want you marrying my daughter and we don't want you in our family,” an Instagram user translated.