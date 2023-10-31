Kartik Aryan reacts to his morphed video endorsing Congress candidate Kamal Nath

Actor Kartik Aryan took to X to address a controversy surrounding a morphed video of him supporting Congress candidate Kamal Nath in the upcoming Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh. He shared the original ad and denounced the widely circulated video as fake.

Kartik Aryan in Disney+ Hotstar ad that was morphed into a campaign video. (YouTube/Disney+ Hotstar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video, which Disney+ Hotstar shared to promote the free availability of the ongoing Cricket World Cup matches and a select few movies on mobile devices, was morphed into a campaign video. It was dubbed and edited to create the illusion that the actor is endorsing the Congress candidate.

In the morphed video, Kartik Aryan makes an appearance at the departure of an airport. As the video goes on, two people can be seen expressing their excitement about the election pledges by Congress leader Kamal Nath on a billboard. As the video goes on, a woman can be seen highlighting other poll promises for women. Towards the end, the heavily edited video shows Kartik Aryan saying, “Mai bhi to Congressi hun [I am also a Congress supporter].” The video ends with the remaining election promises by the Congress candidate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the original video, Kartik Aryan arrives at the departure of an airport. As the video goes on, two individuals highlight how the ICC Men’s World Cup can be enjoyed for free on mobile devices through the OTT platform. Additionally, the video features a woman who highlights the extra advantages offered by the app. The original advertisement was posted by the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on September 23 on YouTube.

Kartik Aryan shared the original ad on X and wrote, “This is the real ad @DisneyPlusHS Rest all is fake.”

Watch the entire video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet was shared on October 31. It has since been viewed over 1.8 lakh times and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to Kartik Aryan’s tweet:

An X user wrote, “Haha good to clear the doubts bro.”

“This was needed,” added another.

A third suggested, “File a case against them.”

“Good that it got cleared,” expressed a fourth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON