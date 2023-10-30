News / Trending / Ratan Tata denies claims about ‘reward or fine’ for cricketers, says ‘don’t believe WhatsApp forwards’

Ratan Tata denies claims about ‘reward or fine’ for cricketers, says ‘don’t believe WhatsApp forwards’

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 30, 2023 12:36 PM IST

“Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms,” wrote Ratan Tata on X.

Ratan Tata took to X on October 30 to address a viral claim in his name and set the record straight. He clarified that he has never offered any recommendations to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding ‘fines or rewards’ for cricketers. He further denied any ‘connection to cricket whatsoever’. This statement from Tata comes in response to widespread WhatsApp forwards and videos falsely claiming that he had pledged a specific sum of money to Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan. Although Tata refrained from mentioning anyone by name in his tweet, he made his stance clear.

Ratan Tata said he has no ‘connection to cricket whatsoever’. (ANI )
Ratan Tata said he has no ‘connection to cricket whatsoever’. (ANI )

“I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms,” tweeted Ratan Tata.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Ratan Tata here:

The post was shared on October 30. It has since accumulated over 3.7 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this tweet:

“I know that. Fake news creators don’t spare anyone,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Thanks for clarifying, sir.”

“Thanks for making this clear to all. Please take care, sir,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “We believe in you sir. Love you.”

“Digital literacy is our shield against misinformation. Don’t let rumours break your trust in reliable sources. Your digital world, your responsibility. Verify before you believe,” wrote a fifth.

