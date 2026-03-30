'Kashmir or Switzerland?': Pune hailstorm leaves internet stunned with surreal visuals

Pune and several parts of Maharashtra witnessed intense rainfall and hailstorms on Monday, offering much needed relief from rising temperatures. Intense rain and hailstorm hit Pune as internet users shared visuals. (X/@I_am_Vedvrat)

Areas such as Hinjewadi reported particularly heavy activity, with visuals of hailstones accumulating on roads, balconies and terraces quickly surfacing online.

Social media flooded with reactions Social media users, especially on X, were quick to document the dramatic weather shift, sharing videos, images and personal experiences from across the city. One user wrote, "It’s raining in Pune. All the dust in the air and on the trees is getting washed away. It feels like the outdoors is getting a good anghol after a long spell." Another posted, "Not Russia, it's Pune. Hailstorm in Hinjewadi, Pune today."

Residents living in high rise buildings described the intensity of the hailstorm. "Look at the hailstorm in Hinjawadi. Many hailstones even fell onto my balcony on the 5th floor. I’ve never seen such heavy rain in Pune before," a user shared, highlighting the unusual nature of the event.

Several others compared the visuals to colder regions. "Hinjawadi, Pune or Kashmir or Switzerland?" one post read, while another user simply expressed awe, writing, "This is so Amazing." A different reaction summed up the mood in just a few words, "Just one word for this hailstorm wow."

Take a look here at the posts: