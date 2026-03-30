'Kashmir or Switzerland?': Pune hailstorm leaves internet stunned with surreal visuals
Pune witnessed hailstorm and heavy rain as internet reacted with awe.
Pune and several parts of Maharashtra witnessed intense rainfall and hailstorms on Monday, offering much needed relief from rising temperatures.
Areas such as Hinjewadi reported particularly heavy activity, with visuals of hailstones accumulating on roads, balconies and terraces quickly surfacing online.
Social media flooded with reactions
Social media users, especially on X, were quick to document the dramatic weather shift, sharing videos, images and personal experiences from across the city. One user wrote, "It’s raining in Pune. All the dust in the air and on the trees is getting washed away. It feels like the outdoors is getting a good anghol after a long spell." Another posted, "Not Russia, it's Pune. Hailstorm in Hinjewadi, Pune today."
Residents living in high rise buildings described the intensity of the hailstorm. "Look at the hailstorm in Hinjawadi. Many hailstones even fell onto my balcony on the 5th floor. I’ve never seen such heavy rain in Pune before," a user shared, highlighting the unusual nature of the event.
Several others compared the visuals to colder regions. "Hinjawadi, Pune or Kashmir or Switzerland?" one post read, while another user simply expressed awe, writing, "This is so Amazing." A different reaction summed up the mood in just a few words, "Just one word for this hailstorm wow."
Take a look here at the posts:
‘Pune weather’ trends online
The sudden weather development quickly turned into an online talking point. According to Google Trends data, the phrase “Pune weather” began trending on Monday with more than 2,000 searches recorded as people looked for updates about the unusual conditions.
For many Punekars, the rainfall came as a welcome break from the heat, even as it disrupted routines briefly. The combination of relief, surprise and spectacle ensured that the city’s weather remained a talking point throughout the day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More