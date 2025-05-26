Kemps Corner road disintegrates after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, traffic disrupted

Heavy rainfall battered Mumbai on Monday morning, bringing normal life to a standstill with local train services suspended and traffic disrupted. In the upmarket Kemps Corner neighbourhood of South Mumbai, a portion of a road disintegrated, affecting traffic movement further in the area. A portion of a road collapsed near Kemps Corner in Mumbai

Several videos and photographs of the road have surfaced on social media, with Mumbai residents questioning the local civic authorities for poor infrastructure. The visuals show a part of the road collapsed, with water flowing into the small sinkhole.

“Great work, BMC”

“Great work BMC on systematically breaking Mumbai’s infrastructure,” wrote X user Karun Arya, sharing photographs of the road. Arya said the road “virtually disintegrated & caved in” after eight hours of somewhat heavy rainfall.

The X user blamed the road disintegration on corruption within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

X user Zoru Bhathena said: “A sink hole has developed on road from Kemps Corner to Breach Candy.” He wondered how much time and money the BMC would take to fix the road.

Another social media user called it one of the busiest roads in the city. “One of the busiest roads in South Mumbai at Kemps Corner. Leads to Nepean Sea Road and the Breach Candy entry of the coastal road,” he said, sharing a photo with the damaged part of the road encircled.

How was traffic movement affected?

According to an NDTV report, the road was closed near Warden Collection for all vehicles coming from Kemps Corner towards Mukesh Chowk. No vehicles were allowed to go towards Nepean Sea Road from Kemps Corner.

Work to remove the damaged layer of the road has already begun.