Kerala bus conductor’s quick reflex saves passenger from dangerous fall and how: Video

A bus conductor is being hailed as a hero after he saved a man from falling off a moving bus in Kerala. A video of the bus conductor’s quick reflex, which averted a potentially dangerous fall, has been doing the rounds on social media. Kerala bus conductor held the passenger's hand tightly and saved him from falling off the moving bus. (X/@paganhindu)

The video was shared on X with the caption, “Kerala: Bus conductor casually saves a man using some magical instinct.” HT.com couldn’t independently verify when or where the video was taken.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The CCTV footage opens to show a man standing next to a bus conductor and another passenger to collect his ticket. As the video goes on, he loses his balance and falls down. In a split-second reaction, the bus conductor intervenes, preventing him from falling off the moving bus. The conductor held the man’s hand tightly and saved him. Soon, a man can be seen closing the makeshift door of the bus using a rope.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on June 7, the video has received more than 95,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even praised the bus conductor for his quick action in the comments section.

Here’s what people had to say about the video:

“It looks like it's his daily job to save people casually,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Blessing of the divine.”

“That was his guardian angel right there holding his hand,” said a third.

A fourth joined, “Like a miracle. What a quick reflex from the conductor.”

“God comes to help in many different ways,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth posted, “I think he saved many before. It’s just like a reflex.”

Earlier, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable’s quick thinking saved a man from almost getting crushed by a moving train in Uttarakhand. The incident happened at Haridwar’s Laksar railway station, where the passenger was boarding the Kolkata Jammu Tawi Express. The passenger was carrying food items from the railway station and boarded the moving train. Unfortunately, his foot slipped, and he became trapped between the train and the platform.

The woman constable Uma rushed to help him. She first carefully guarded his head and later pulled him out safely with the help of onlookers after the train made an emergency stop.