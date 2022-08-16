Kerala health minister Veena George shares video of doctors dancing to Malayalam song Pala Palli Tirupalli

Two doctors from Kerala are winning people’s hearts after their dance video was shared online. Kerala health minister Veena George posted the video on Facebook and shared words of praise to appreciate the dancing doctors.

Written in Malayalam, her caption when loosely translated to English explains that both the dancers are exceptional doctors. “Wayanad Nallurnadu Government Tribal Hospital superintendent Dr. Savan Sarah Mathew and medical Officer Dr. When Safij Ali danced to the song 'Palapalli Tirupalli. Nallurnad Cancer Treatment Center is a relief for tribal people,” George wrote. “The team led by the superintendent provides excellent service to thousands of patients. Both are excellent doctors. Great dancers too,” she added.

The doctors are seen dressed in similar outfits and grooving to the song Pala Palli Tirupalli. The hit number is from the film Kaduva starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has accumulated more than 5.4 lakh views and counting. The share has also gathered nearly 18,000 reactions. “Super... Both of them danced very well... Congratulations to both doctors,” read a translated comment. “Excellent. It is a good move. Appreciate the same,” read another.