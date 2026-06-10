Khargosh Janta Party: Elvish Yadav unveils 'rabbit' campaign to counter Cockroach Janta Party

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has launched Khargosh Janta Party (KJP), a satirical political outfit that appears to be a direct response to the rapidly growing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement. Notably, the development comes less than a week after CJP evolved from a social media satire page into a youth-led campaign, drawing attention to issues such as the NEET paper leak and the CBSE OSM row. Elvish Yadav targetted CJP through a series of posts on X. (X/@KhargoshJantaP)

Taking a dig at the movement, Elvish announced his own fictional political front on X and began targeting CJP through a series of posts. “Cockroach Janta Party Manifesto • Free crumbs for all • Cabinet meetings behind the refrigerator • Zero transparency (they hate the light),” he wrote in one post.

As CJP supporters flooded his replies defending the student-driven movement, Elvish escalated the satire. “I don’t argue with Cockroach Janta Party members anymore. Pest control works better than debates,” he wrote.

Soon after, he unveiled a fully designed poster for the Khargosh Janta Party, featuring his face and slogans like “Gajar hamara haq hai, speed hamari pehchaan hai (Carrots are our right, speed is our identity).” The tweet with the poster read, “Saare Bhaii Jantar Mantar poch jao, Free gajar to everyone.”