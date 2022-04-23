Kid feeling unwell patiently explains to brother why he can’t play with him. Watch

A video showcasing love and empathy between two kid brothers is winning hearts left, right, and centre. The video captures an interaction of one kid explaining to his younger sibling how he cannot play with him as he is feeling unwell. What is amazing to see in the video is how patiently the elder brother explains the situation and how well the younger brother reacts to the situation.

Instagram user laura._.lovee posted the video of her kids on Instagram. “I cannot explain how happy it makes me to hear my boys listening to their bodies and expressing how they feel. Not only was Carter so patient with Jonah while explaining why he wasn’t playing but he also was firm with his boundary while still being respectful. I am also blown away with how well Jonah was able to recognize that Carter wasn’t feeling good and adjusted. The empathy he showed Carter is nothing short of amazing. On the days where I doubt myself, THESE are the moments that make me realize I’m doing something right!” she wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the clip that shows the heartwarming interaction between the kids:

The video has been posted last month and recently re-shared on other platforms too. This post, since being shared, has gathered more than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various appreciative comments.

“Honestly you’re doing an amazing job. I wish all kids were taught this (myself as a kid included),” wrote an Instagram user. “I just love the way they love each other,” shared another. “I swear I would walk around my house crying all day if these were my kids!! I’m tearing up just watching this interaction imagine seeing it in person,” expressed a third. “Wow what incredible children,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

