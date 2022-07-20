Kid keeps going near packed box with toy fire truck. Watch video to find why

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos involving toddlers. While some of those videos show the little ones doing something adorable, other captures a glimpse of their intelligence. Just like this video that shows the interesting reason that made a kid repeatedly go near a packed box with his toy fire truck.

The video was posted by the kid’s mama Kassie Smith. “I won’t admit how long it took me to figure this out,” reads the caption the mama wrote along with a laughing out loud emoticon.

The video opens to show the boy standing in front of packed box while holding a toy fire truck in one hand. A text inset on the video adds context to the incident. “I couldn’t figure out why my toddler kept going over to the new air conditioner with his toy fire truck and then I realised he was putting out the ‘fire’.” The camera then zooms in on the box to show a fire symbol on top.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared on July 11. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. Some also showcased their reactions through heart or clapping hands emoticons.

“He understood the assignment lol,” posted an Instagram user. “Omg my little one points at this symbol on the dryer and says, ‘you don't come to my house. “No, no, no’,” expressed another. “Smart kid,” commented a third along with a heart emoticon. “Awwww good boy,” wrote a fourth.