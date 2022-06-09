Kid meets grandma after two months. Viral video shows their excited reactions

The Internet is filled with videos that show sweet moments of interactions between grandparents and their grandkids. Those are the videos that never fail to create an impact and also leave people emotional. There is a now a latest inclusion to the list. It is a video that shows a kid meeting her grandma after over two months.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the kid’s mom. She shared the video with a reference to the film Inside Out. “A core memory,” reads the caption.

The video opens to show the kid named Stella sitting on a baby high chair eating food. Within moments, she realises that her grandma is in her house. We won’t give you how they both react, so take a look:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, it has gathered more than 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments. There is a possibility that some or all of the comments will make you say aww too.

“‘She like wait a minute I know that ain’t who I think it is! Gigi???’ That was so cute,” posted an Instagram user. “I bet she jumped out that chair. The real mama is here let me out, grandmas are the best,” commented another. “Lol I LOVE the hands on her face and expressions before grandma came in,” expressed a third. “I love my kids, I do. But these grandkids, Lord Have Mercy! It’s a whole new level of love. I have no words,” shared a fourth. “Omg that is the cutest thing I have ever seen,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?