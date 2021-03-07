Kid scores goal in ice hockey in the cutest way. Netizens are rooting for him

Videos showing kids behaving in the most intelligent ways are definitely a treat to watch. Now, a clip of a toddler scoring a goal in an ice hockey game has grabbed the attention of netizens and takes the cake for the mentioned category. The video, shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman is too cute to miss.

The video starts with the toddler well bundled in warm clothes standing in front of a small goal. As the clip goes on, he tries to push the hockey puck towards the goal with the stick. Failing to do so, he does something that may make you laugh out loud. “Little Man has it all figured out. Work smarter,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the clip:

Little Man has it all figured out. Work smarter...pic.twitter.com/XKQifyyf19 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 4, 2021

Shared on March 4, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable kid and lauded his smart move to score the goal. Many simply shared heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.

I’m guessing the @NHL adds this to the new rules list for next season. That’s one way to increase goal scoring. #smartkid — Billy Jaffe (@BJaffe) March 4, 2021

OMG. I'd love to see this happen at the next hockey game I watch. @NYRangers you think this would be allowed on the ice.



He's too cute!! LMAO. — Brigitte 🇺🇸Resister🌍 Writer/Geek/Nerd (@NJRugbyGrl) March 4, 2021

I laughed from the second he turned to look at the net to the end. — Sensational Gus (@sensational_gus) March 4, 2021





What do you think of this adorable clip?

