IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Kid whose haircut video went viral returns with another hilarious clip. Watch
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
trending

Kid whose haircut video went viral returns with another hilarious clip. Watch

Anushrut’s father shared this recording on his Twitter account.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:53 AM IST

If you're someone who often keeps up with Internet trends, then you may know who Anushrut is. This little boy from Nagpur went all sorts of viral when his father uploaded a video of him getting a haircut back in November last year. Anushrut's adorable tantrums won many netizens' hearts. They also made the recording super famous. Well, if you're someone who enjoyed watching Anushrut get a haircut, then here is a video you must check out. This recording, which shows the little boy getting another trim, is bound to make you giggle just like the first one did.

Anushrut’s father, Anup, shared this recording on his Twitter account. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "My baby Anushrut Haircut is Back - 2.1".

The recording shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair. The barber snips away at the little boy's hair whilst talking to him to make him feel comfortable. However, Anushrut seems to be having none of it and responds to the hairdresser in the sassiest fashion.

Check out this hilariously cute conversation here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform on January 22, this recording has captured netizens' attention. The video has over 2,200 views. The tweet in itself has accumulated more than 300 likes, along with many appreciative comments.

Here's how tweeple reacted to the post. One person said, "So sweeeeeeet".

Another individual wrote, "Very smart and cute". "I want to cuddle this munchkin. He made my day. I love him totally," read one comment under the share.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video twitter post

Related Stories

The clip has garnered over 9 lakh views and the numbers are steadily increasing.(Twitter@Anup20992699)
The clip has garnered over 9 lakh views and the numbers are steadily increasing.(Twitter@Anup20992699)
trending

‘Arre yaar!’: Kid’s adorable tantrums during haircut is winning tweeple. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 24, 2020 01:10 PM IST
As the video goes on, little Anushrut protests in an innocent and adorable way regarding the haircut and makes the clip a hilarious and entertaining watch.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
trending

Kid whose haircut video went viral returns with another hilarious clip. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Anushrut’s father shared this recording on his Twitter account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a kitty standing outside on a wooden porch.(Reddit/@RiffRaffMama)
The image shows a kitty standing outside on a wooden porch.(Reddit/@RiffRaffMama)
trending

Kitten’s reaction to seeing snow for the very first time is beyond adorable

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:12 AM IST
This almost 15-second-long recording was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
The image shows Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
trending

Humans of Bombay posts tale of bride who swapped lehenga for pantsuit at wedding

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:37 PM IST
“The wedding power suit is everything,” read one comment under the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows baby hippo Fiona with her frozen fruit cake. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
The image shows baby hippo Fiona with her frozen fruit cake. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
trending

Cincinnati Zoo shares wholesome post for hippo named Fiona’s 4th birthday

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Cincinnati Zoo shared this Instagram post with the hashtag #TeamFiona.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:47 PM IST
“You hold them through the wonder years and they nourish you with their love for the rest of your life,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the crochet Bernie Sanders doll. (Instagram/@Tobeytimecrochet)
The image shows the crochet Bernie Sanders doll. (Instagram/@Tobeytimecrochet)
trending

Netizens are going crazy over these crochet Bernie Sanders dolls

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:53 PM IST
These Bernie Sanders crochet doll is going viral and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The inage shows Tucker sitting beside his human.(Instagram/@TuckerBudzyn)
The inage shows Tucker sitting beside his human.(Instagram/@TuckerBudzyn)
trending

Doggo’s reaction to human’s invisible dog challenge has netizens gushing. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Shared on Instagram, the video also features Tucker and his human, Linda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Casper and Romeo.(Instagram/@casperandromeo)
The image shows Casper and Romeo.(Instagram/@casperandromeo)
trending

Grumpy cat Romeo and his very happy dog sibling Casper are winning people over

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:15 PM IST
There is a possibility that if you have a brother or a sister, you’ll end up relating to Romeo or Casper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab taken from the Reddit video.(Reddit)
The image is a screengrab taken from the Reddit video.(Reddit)
trending

Zestfully cool! Netizens love this slo-mo clip of squeezing an orange peel

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:04 PM IST
“Squeezing orange peel in the sunlight,” reads the caption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ontario-based firm called Candy Funhouse is looking to pay people to taste-test its candies.(Unsplash)
The Ontario-based firm called Candy Funhouse is looking to pay people to taste-test its candies.(Unsplash)
trending

Canadian company looking to pay people to taste-test candies

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Candy Funhouse advertised these positions on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the four-feet-long python.(Wildlife SOS)
The image shows the four-feet-long python.(Wildlife SOS)
trending

Sick python spotted in septic tank in Agra, rescued later

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The python was found unwell and has been kept at the hospital of wild life under the supervision of veterinary doctors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has gathered more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing.(Twitter/@International Space Station)
The post has gathered more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing.(Twitter/@International Space Station)
trending

ISS shares awe-inspiring pictures of Earth's aurora from space. Seen them yet?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:36 AM IST
“The station's orbit takes it as high 51.6° above the equator offering awe-inspiring views of the Earth's aurora in between the city lights and the twinkling stars,” ISS tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the jawans carrying the mom and her newborn.(Twitter/@@ChinarcorpsIA)
The image shows the jawans carrying the mom and her newborn.(Twitter/@@ChinarcorpsIA)
trending

Watch: Soldiers cross knee-deep snow to help mom, newborn reach home in J&K

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that the soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana, a resident of Dardpora, for 6 km in knee-deep snow and helped them to reach their home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 14-year-old boy created the portrait as a Republic Day gift for PM Modi.(Twitter/@MOS_MEA)
The 14-year-old boy created the portrait as a Republic Day gift for PM Modi.(Twitter/@MOS_MEA)
trending

Dubai-based Indian boy creates amazing portrait of PM Modi as Republic Day gift

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The six-layered stencil portrait of PM Modi is made by Saran Sasikumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People can't stop appreciating the artist's creativity.(Instagram/@jkonkkola_origami)
People can't stop appreciating the artist's creativity.(Instagram/@jkonkkola_origami)
trending

Artist creates intricate origami samurai figure from a single paper sheet

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The artist shared that it took him three months to create this artwork.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP