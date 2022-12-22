Kid wows co-passengers on train with his classical music performance. Watch

Travelling by train is fun, especially if you have co-passengers with whom you can chat and have a nice time. There are also times when strangers on the train come together to sing or play games. Just like this video that shows co-passengers enjoying a kid’s classical music performance. Chances are, the video will leave you smiling.

Twitter user Sangitha Varier posted the video. “A classical concert from the upper berth of a train..!! #Kashi_Tamil_Sangamam !! Sooryanarayanan of Chennai...! Look at the Bhaav..! Speechless,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show a kid sitting on the upper berth of a compartment. The video shows how he sings beautifully as people around him record his performance and enjoy it.

Take a look at the video:

🚩 A classical concert from the upper berth of a train..!!#Kashi_Tamil_Sangamam !!

Sooryanarayanan of Chennai...!

Look at the Bhaav..! Speechless 👏 @KTSangamam 🚩 pic.twitter.com/saBQfu2n3r — 🇮🇳 Sangitha Varier 🚩 (@VarierSangitha) December 20, 2022

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

“Beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “I don't know what he says… But l like it,” shared another. “Tremendous talent… wish lots of success to you... so sweet,” expressed a third. “Don't understand words but love voice,” commented a fourth.