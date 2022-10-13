Home / Trending / Kid’s hilarious way of taking pics of parents’ anniversary celebrations is viral

Kid’s hilarious way of taking pics of parents’ anniversary celebrations is viral

trending
Published on Oct 13, 2022 02:58 PM IST

In this Instagram share, one gets to see how a kid tries to take some photos of their parents’ anniversary but ends up taking a hilarious video.

Screengrab from the video that the kid took, in an attempt to hilariously take some anniversary photos for their parents.&nbsp;(Instagram/@bethanyciotola)
Screengrab from the video that the kid took, in an attempt to hilariously take some anniversary photos for their parents. (Instagram/@bethanyciotola)
BySohini Sengupta

Celebrating important, milestones and occasions in one’s life with their family, is definitely one of the most cherishable memories and things to look forward to, for every single person. And that is what can be seen in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since. And this is because the kid who happens to have shot this video can be heard being an absolute sweetheart in the most hilarious way that you can imagine, or not! There is a good chance that you might want to keep watching this video again and again just like netizens have been doing on the social media platform.

The video has been shared along with a detailed caption that provides context as to what can be seen happening in it. “I asked Rowan (our 6 year old) to take a photo when we went out to celebrate our anniversary, but instead he recorded this video… which is now my favourite video of all time,” it begins. The caption continues, “Also if you recognize the background music you’ll know why I added it. The way Row filmed this reminded me of the scene with Keira Knightley's wedding video in the movie Love Actually. I look quite pretty…”

Watch the video below:

Shared on September 30, this Instagram video has received about 51,500 likes on it already.

“Rowan is hired as full-time videographer LOL,” commented an Instagram user. He has a film director’s/cinematographer’s eye,” wrote another individual. “Does anyone else think Rowan is wise beyond his years? Such a precious video and he captured this so beautifully,” pointed out a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parents parents and children viral video its viral viral funny funny video instagram + 6 more
parents parents and children viral video its viral viral funny funny video instagram + 5 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out