Kids in Uganda dance to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa, Shilpa Rao shares video

A video of a group of kids from Africa’s Uganda dancing to the hit track Kaavaalaa has gone viral. Shilpa Rao, one of the singers of the song, shared the video on Instagram along with a heartwarming caption. The image shows the kids dancing to Kaavaalaa, sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander. (Instagram/@hyperskidsafrica)

The clip opens to show the kids wearing Barcelona jerseys and standing in front of a building. With on point expressions and big smiles on their faces, they go on to recreate the hook steps. Towards the end, one more kid joins the group to show some cool football tricks. The video ends with them screaming, “We love you FC Barcelona.”

“You guys are super duper awesome @hyperskidsafrica, thank you for dancing on my song. Sending my love to all you lovely people in Africa. You guys made my day. Thank you for the #Kaavaalaa love,” Shilpa Rao wrote along with the video.

Shilpa Rao re-shared the video originally posted on an Instagram page called Hypers Born Talented. The account is home to videos of a group of kids and teens from Uganda who are dancers, acrobats, musicians, and footballers. Their videos often go viral on social media. Their recent Kaavaalaa video was also shared by Barcelona football club on their Instagram page.

Take a look at this video of kids dancing to Kaavaalaa:

The video was posted about 22 hours ago on Instagram. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 64,000 views and counting. Additionally, it has gathered close to 7,500 likes. People took to the comments section of the video to show their reactions through heart or clapping emojis.

Kaavaalaa, picturised on Tamannaah Bhatia, is a song from Rajinikanth’s 2023 film Jailer. With lyrics from Arunraja Kamaraj, the song is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander.