Kid’s reaction when he sees Spider-Man at his doorstep is too adorable to watch

Kids love superheroes and the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is an all time favourite. With so many Marvel movies on the teenage superhero, kids love to imagine themselves in the shoes of Spider-Man or get a chance to hang out with him. Like this adorably heartwarming video shared on Instagram, which shows a man dressed in a Spider-Man suit showing up to a kid’s birthday party. The kid’s reaction on meeting his favourite superhero is really wholesome to watch.

The video was uploaded on the Instagram page Worth Feed one day ago and it has already got more than five lakh views. The video opens with a kid being awestruck as he sees Spider-Man on his doorstep. The kid’s love for Spider-Man can be judged from the fact that one can see so many toys of the superhero lying on the floor and on the mantle of the room. The boy’s looks amazed by the presence of Spider-Man and goes to him with his little arms spread. The man dressed as the superhero then picks up the boy and gives him a hug in the heartening video.

“He can’t believe his eyes! He’ll remember this for the rest of his life!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“That was a good Spider-Man. Totally realistic. My mouth would have dropped too,” commented an Instagram user. “To know truth and purity is to look through the eyes of a child,” said another. “Omg, the look on this little boy’s face is so freaking beautiful when he sees Spiderman,” posted a third. “Because children believe that hero’s save the day and good beats evil. This video was innocent and adorable,” commented another.

What do you think about this heartwarming video?