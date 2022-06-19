Kid’s thoughtful gesture when he sees his friend falling asleep is heartening

After family, it is friends with whom children bond the most during childhood. And watching kids bond with someone who is not a family member is one of the most heart-warming things. Like this video posted on Instagram that showcases the beautiful bond between two little kids.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent 12 hours ago. It has received more than 60,000 views so far. The video shows the kids sitting on chairs in what appears to be a classroom. A boy in a blue t-shirt feels quite drowsy and looks like he would fall asleep at any moment. The boy sitting next to him notices that he is falling asleep and may fall from the chair, so he places his head on his shoulder. The boy’s considerate gesture is heartening to watch.

“Find yourself a friend like number 68,” says the caption of the video as the boy who helped his friend is wearing a t-shirt with ‘68’ printed on it.

The video has also received more than 7,000 likes and prompted netizens to post several comments.

“Friends for life right there,” commented an Instagram user. “This is an attentive and caring little boy. What a sweetheart!” wrote another. “It wasn’t just a nice gesture he saved him from probably getting seriously injured too. The way he was so tired he would have hit the floor or something else hard,” said a third. “That is the loveliest thing I’ve seen yet….That is a true and real friend,” reads another comment.

