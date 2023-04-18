Kili Paul, Neema Paul pay tribute to Sidhu Moosewala. Watch

In their most recent video, Kili Paul and sister Neema Paul paid homage to the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala. The brother-sister duo posted a video of themselves lip-syncing to the recently released song Mera Na by Moosewala. The song features the vocals of the late singer and rap by Nigerian singer Burna Boy. The song was released on Sidhu's official YouTube channel. The song was released just a few days ago and has already garnered more than 32 million views. Kili Paul and Neema Paul sing Sidhu Moosewala's song.(Instagram/@KiliPaul)

"Still riding history, always remembered," wrote Killi Paul as he shared the video. In the clip, you can see the sibling duo standing in the rain and lip-syncing the song Mera Na. The video ends with Kili Paul folding his hands.

This clip was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 60,000 times, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people have also commented on the post. The clip has also been viewed more than five lakh times. Many people have also commented on the video.

