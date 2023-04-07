Delhi Police probing Deepak Boxer’s role in Sidhu Moosewala case

Gangster Deepal Pahal ‘Boxer’ denied his involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala on the first day of his custodial interrogation by the Delhi Police’s special cell, officers in the know of the matter said Thursday, adding they suspect otherwise. Delhi Police brought Deepak Boxer back to the national capital a day after he was arrested in a multi-agency operation in Mexico. (HT Photo)

He, however, did disclose that after taking charge of the Gogi gang after the death of Jitender Mann Gogi in September 2021, he joined the syndicate of different gangs – led by Lawrence Bishnoi – with the help of four of his associates, who are presently in Tihar Jail.

Moosewala was killed on May 29 last year in Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district.

A senior Delhi Police officer, asking not to be named, said that Boxer admitted he was directly involved in five murders in Delhi in the last two years. “He disclosed that he had already received ‘token money’ to kill seven more people, including some key members of the rival Tillu gang. He was planning to have them killed by members of his gang after reaching the US. Boxer and his associates would kill their rivals either in jail or while they were transported to courts in police vans,” he said.

The officer also said that after the first day of Boxer’s interrogation, they found that a criminal alliance comprising various gangs, led by Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Kala Jatheri, was involved in violence in different states including Delhi. “As this axis is believed to be behind the murder of Moosewala, we can’t believe his claims of not being involved in that murder. Also, since Boxer disclosed he wanted to reach the US to run his gang like the Mumbai underworld and like Canda-based Goldy Brar, one can’t rule out his involvement in that murder. Even the modus operandi of Moosewala’s murder resembles the modus operandi of several murders wherein Boxer is the prime suspect. All these things can’t be mere coincidences,” he said.

Another officer said that four of his key associates – Rohit Moi, Kapil Mann, Ankesh Lakra and Dinesh Karala – were people who helped Boxer associate with different gangs. “All of them are presently lodged in Tihar Jail, from where they had been arranging new assignments for the alliance. Boxer has also disclosed that one Sagar had arranged counterfeit passports, air tickets, vehicles and stay for him in all the foreign countries. Three of his facilitators had even rented an apartment for him in New York,” he said, asking not to be named.

The officer said that if needed, the police may cross-interrogate Boxer and his associates in Tihar.

