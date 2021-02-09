Kiren Rijiju shares video of his performance for Army jawans. Netizens love it
Sports minister Kiren Rijiju has shared a video on Twitter recently that has garnered much appreciation from netizens. The video featuring Rijiju himself shows his performance dedicated to the jawans of the 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army.
The clip starts with Rijiju singing the song Sansaar ki har shay ka from the 1979 movie Dhund. “I'm not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans! I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
Take a look at the recording:
Shared on February 9, the clip has garnered over 88,300 views and tons of comments. People appreciated the sports minister’s talent and lauded his gesture towards the jawans. Many shared clapping hands emojis to show their liking for the video.
The video was also appreciated by singer Adnan Sami.
Here’s how others reacted:
What are your thoughts on the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiren Rijiju shares video of his performance for Army jawans. Netizens love it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mystery deepens:10-foot-high metal monolith vanishes from Turkish heritage site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israelis take part in screaming sessions to waive lockdown blues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai family arranges Ind vs Eng test match live-stream inside wedding venue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo caught ‘red handed’ after stealing. Its expression will crack you up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home away from home: Lebanese group extends help to health workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong set to celebrate Year of Ox with focus on wild bovines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koala causes chaos while trying to cross highway, rescued later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dachigam National Park arranges food for the rare Hangul following snowfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chocolate Day 2021: Rib-tickling memes flood Twitter. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Family's funny twist to 80's hit track may leave you in splits. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mystery returns as monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple carries lost doggo for 10 km, reunites her with owners. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Propose Day 2021: These memes by tweeple may tickle your funny bone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pelican blown off course in Connecticut, rescued and sent to sanctuary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox