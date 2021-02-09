Kiren Rijiju shares video of his performance for Army jawans. Netizens love it

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju has shared a video on Twitter recently that has garnered much appreciation from netizens. The video featuring Rijiju himself shows his performance dedicated to the jawans of the 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army.

The clip starts with Rijiju singing the song Sansaar ki har shay ka from the 1979 movie Dhund. “I'm not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans! I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

I'm not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans!

I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO. pic.twitter.com/zLZNC4o2MF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 8, 2021

Shared on February 9, the clip has garnered over 88,300 views and tons of comments. People appreciated the sports minister’s talent and lauded his gesture towards the jawans. Many shared clapping hands emojis to show their liking for the video.

The video was also appreciated by singer Adnan Sami.

Kya baat! Love your spirit!!👏👏👏😃💖 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 8, 2021

Singer, Sportsman, Athletic all in one Man & our MoS Krieen Rijiju Ji. — Ashish Merkhed (आशिष मेरखेड) (@AshishMerkhed) February 9, 2021

The fact that you sang for the jawans is in itself such a noble and commendable https://t.co/SdilbSqp8L will definitely boost their morale.

And yes Mr.Rijiju you are so melodious and sing so well. — Dr Anuradha Singh (@DrAnuradhaSing3) February 9, 2021

Wonderfully sung...from the heart. 👌👌👌 — Kesang Yangzom Sherpa (@KesangSherpaIRS) February 8, 2021

Very nice sir👏👏👏 — Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993) February 8, 2021

A small gesture also encourage soldiers at the border. — Santosh Sharma (@Santosh54611380) February 9, 2021

