‘Kissing could kill me’: Woman have 3 ‘strict rules’ for men who want to lock lips with her

A kiss is more than a physical act, it is also a profound emotional experience. However, this expression of love and affection can turn fatal for a Boston-based TikTok user. Reportedly, it is because she suffers from a chronic condition known as mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). To save herself from a potentially dangerous situation, Caroline Cray Quinn came up with a list of rules that her potential partners must strictly follow. She claimed that the rules also let her know if someone is serious about being with her. A woman shared a video claiming that she won’t be able to kiss her potential partners if they don't follow three strict rules. (Screengrab)

What are the rules?

In a TikTok video, Quinn listed three rules. “Rule No. 1 is that they can’t have any of my six main anaphylactic allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, sesame, kiwi, mustard or seafood) within 24 hours of kissing me,” she explained. “The second rule is that they can’t eat anything three hours prior to kissing me,” she added. As for the third rule she wants the person she will lock lips with to brush their teeth.

What happens if the rules aren’t followed?

These are the precautions that Quinn takes to make sure that her pleasurable experience doesn’t turn into a nightmare. According to the New York Post, her disease causes her cells to identify things incorrectly and as severe allergens.

According to a report by Cleveland Clinic, an intense episode of this disorder can cause hives, diarrhoea, vomiting, and shortness of breath. In some extreme cases, it can also cause life-threatening anaphylaxis.

When was her disease diagnosed?

Reportedly, Quinn was diagnosed with MCAS in 2017. “I got sick with MCAS in September of 2017 after one true allergic reaction to cross-contamination with nuts spiralled into a series of anaphylactic episodes to foods I wasn’t allergic to,” she told the outlet.

“My allergist at the time suspected it could be MCAS but needed me to see a specialist in order to get the proper diagnosis,” she said, adding, “After a long wait list of eight months, I saw an MCAS specialist who officially diagnosed me.”

She further stated that she avoids triggers like “food, animal fur/dander, mould, dust, heat, and certain smells,” to avoid flare-ups.

What does she say about kissing?

“Kissing boys is definitely a risk,” she said in a video. “It invites potential instability into my life. But so does everyday life for me,” she added.

“I could completely avoid kissing and just live in a bubble when it comes to relationships,” she said. “But I choose to take little calculated risks so that I can live a full and happy life,” she explained.

Is she dating?

She recently started dating Ryan after introducing him to her “super restrictive diet of oats and formula,” reported the outlet. “If they have to follow a few rules to kiss you, then they obviously care, they’re obviously interested and they’re willing to put in a good amount of effort,” said Quinn.