'Kitna time wait karu me’: Cab driver ‘shouts’ at passenger over drop‑off location, asks her to speak in Kannada

A video shared on X has sparked a wide debate after a heated exchange between a woman passenger and an app-based cab driver was shared on social media. The clip, which has now gone viral, shows the two arguing over the drop point. The Redditor called it a moment of pure relief when the cab driver returned the MacBook.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The video begins with the driver repeatedly asking the woman to “check your location”, saying he cannot drop her “100 metres away”. The woman tries to clarify, but the conversation quickly turns tense. At one point, the driver raises his voice, questioning why she is making him wait and accusing her of not deciding her location properly.

The woman tripes to explain him, but the driver continues to argue, saying he will see “how much money” she pays. She responds that she is recording the incident because of his behaviour, to which the driver replies that she is “making a video for nonsense”.

The situation escalates when the woman confronts the driver for calling her “nonsense”. He dismisses her complaint, saying he does not understand what she means, and again demands she confirm the drop point.

Towards the end of the video, the driver claims he has been working for years and has always dropped passengers where they needed to go.

The viral clip has triggered mixed reactions online, with users debating customer behaviour, driver conduct, language barriers, and the lack of clear communication on both sides.

Social media reactions

''Gps wont have 100% accuracy. She could've walked if it's hardly 50 100 m. I see fault is with customer. Usually cab drivers drop if you ask in requesting tone for hardly 50 100 metres.She has arrogant tone and you can see driver started recording as she said nonsense bakwas,'' a user wrote.

''It has become common; I have experienced similar situations where calmly apologizing and offering to pay an extra 10-20 rupees resolves issues, and drivers are happy to drop me at the exact location if the address was incorrect,'' a second user wrote.

''If this fight is for 100m it’s really stupid, unless she has heavy luggage with her. I think talking nicely with empathy can solve these issues quickly, most Kannadigas are very understanding. But this egoistic frenzy leads to such stupid fights,'' a third user mentioned.