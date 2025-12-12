‘You can breathe in Bengaluru’: Man complains of ‘blocked nose, choked throat’ after 3 weeks in Delhi, Lucknow

A Bengaluru content creator's account of facing health issues after spending just three weeks in North Indian cities, including Delhi and Lucknow, has sparked an intense discussion on the air pollution crisis. In a post, the man argues that while it is popular to ‘bash Bangalore’ for its traffic woes, the crucial factor in true livability is the air itself, which is of better quality when compared to Northern India. Dense smog covers the South Block amid high pollution levels in New Delhi. (Sumit Pal)

“Just got back to Bangalore after 3 weeks in North India and I can't speak properly. Literally. My throat is choked, nose blocked, voice gone - all because of the pollution. And it made me realize something we don't talk about enough. Yes, Bangalore has terrible traffic. Yes, the roads are a mess. But at least you can BREATHE here,” Aditya Maheshwari wrote.

He expressed, “Traffic you can plan around - leave early, take a different route, WFH. But pollution? There's no escape from that. It's in your house, your car, everywhere. We love to bash Bangalore but honestly, being able to breathe without feeling like your lungs are on fire makes it the most livable Tier 1 city in India right now.”

How did social media react?

His post struck a chord with people, with many sharing how they faced similar situations.

An individual shared, “Same here, Aditya. I went to NCR for a business trip, and I had a similar experience. Feels great to be back in Bangalore and breathe the fresh air.” Another expressed, “You spoke my mind. I was in NCR for work when AQI was 300, and people said ‘isko toh aadat hai, hum 600 par dawai letey hain’ with pride. It was as if you had forgotten to breathe, and there was a mesh at the nose. Felt so good to be back! Namma traffic Namma Fresh air.”

A third commented, “Correct bro, fresh air, best weather, Best IT city with most jobs, a lot of greenery, a lot of beautiful natural places nearby and many other things to count which makes Bangalore the best.” A fourth wrote, “In Delhi for meetings, and I am sick because of the pollution. Same symptoms that you described. Mumbai is a little better, though not the best right now. Not sure who will fix these issues and when!”

What’s the AQI today?

According to the Sameer app, managed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Delhi on December 12 is 343, which is in the “very poor” category. The app warns, “Air quality is very poor and can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.”

Lucknow has a lower AQI with 238, but is still in the “poor” category. The app described that the “Air quality is poor and can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.”

In comparison, Bengaluru’s AQI today is 118, which is categorised as “moderate.” The app explained that air quality can cause “breathing discomfort to people with lung disorders, asthma, and heart diseases.”