Delhi AQI: Tandoor ban amid anti-pollution measures pushes restaurants to reimagine their signature flavours

With Delhi’s air quality slipping deeper into the ‘poor’ category and likely to worsen from Thursday, the Capital’s food businesses are bracing for change. The Delhi government’s latest pollution-control directive — a strict ban on coal and firewood tandoors across hotels, restaurants and open eateries — has pushed kitchens into urgent conversations about improvisation, survival and how to retain signature flavours without their defining heat source. Usage of coal and firewood in tandoors in the open has been banned in Delhi eateries since December 9. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT (For representational purposes only)

At MI Food Centre in Meharchand Market, Lodi Colony, where tandoori dishes are the backbone of the menu, Mohammad says the order will require a major overhaul. “Humare toh sabse popular dishes hi tandoor ki hain. Ab agar tandoor band hoga, toh humein poora menu sochna padega. Customers come here expecting that smoky flavour. Replacing that overnight will not be easy,” he shares.

At Oberoi Dhaba in Malviya Nagar, the management views the shift as necessary given the city’s choking air. “Haan, mushkil toh hoga but zaroori bhi hai. Par dilli waale hain, toh koi na koi jugaad toh dhoondh hi lenge,” quips Ashok. “If shifting away from coal helps improve Delhi’s air even a little, then as citizens and business owners, we should contribute. We’re experimenting with alternative grills and some dishes may taste slightly different, but it’s a change we can live with,” he says.

For smaller eateries working out of cramped spaces, the transition is tougher. At Aslam Kitchen near Jama Masjid, Shadab worries they may have to drop tandoori items altogether. “Hamare paas andar jagah hi nahi hai jahan tandoor shift ho sake. Electric tandoor bhi fit nahi hoga. So we might have to tweak the menu altogether, maybe move towards more tava-based snacks or gravies. It’s tough, but we’ll try to stay afloat,” he says.

Some kitchens are exploring design changes instead of menu overhauls. At a popular north Delhi diner, manager Vishesh Nijhawan says they’re weighing structural tweaks. “We’re now trying to figure if we can create additional space inside or if we should change our method of cooking to use an electric or gas tandoor. It means renovation, extra expense, and also a change in taste of our food. But there is no other option,” he explains.

